Short Interest in Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Rises By 52.7%

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CCSO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

