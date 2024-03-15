Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Declines By 22.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.19. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.17 and a one year high of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.26.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

