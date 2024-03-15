Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Declines By 22.0%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.19. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.17 and a one year high of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.26.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.