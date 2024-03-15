Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Drops By 43.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 14th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.8 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $7.98 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.
ENN Energy Company Profile
