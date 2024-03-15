Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 126.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.40 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

