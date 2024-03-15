Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Declines By 64.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the February 14th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 60,155 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,248,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $283.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

