Short Interest in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Increases By 111.3%

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the February 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linkage Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Linkage Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Linkage Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Linkage Global alerts:

Linkage Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Linkage Global stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,913. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Mainland China, and internationally. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linkage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.