Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rises By 84.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Toray Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,817. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

