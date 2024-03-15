Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Drops By 22.2%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.0 days.
u-blox Price Performance
UBLXF stock remained flat at $97.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. u-blox has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $135.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12.
About u-blox
