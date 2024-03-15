Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Drops By 22.2%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock remained flat at $97.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. u-blox has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $135.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12.

Get u-blox alerts:

About u-blox

(Get Free Report)

See Also

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.