Short Interest in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Grows By 43.4%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 14th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Univest Financial by 72.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Univest Financial by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 67,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,511. Univest Financial has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UVSP

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.