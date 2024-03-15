Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Drops By 21.0%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 895,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,442,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

