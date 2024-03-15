Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Drops By 17.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,302,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. 1,283,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

