Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 29.6%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 1,204,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.01. ViaDerma has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.03.

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

