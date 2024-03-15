Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Drops By 29.6%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma Price Performance
ViaDerma stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 1,204,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.01. ViaDerma has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.03.
About ViaDerma
