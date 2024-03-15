Siacoin Price Up 2.7% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $550.30 million and approximately $104.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,209.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.28 or 0.00600036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00129561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00205378 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,734,065,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,707,377,854 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

