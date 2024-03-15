Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 28,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Melchett Lake Zn-Ag- Cu-Au Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

