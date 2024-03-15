SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 2.8 %

SILV opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $92,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.