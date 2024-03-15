SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 2.8 %
SILV opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.56.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
