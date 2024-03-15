SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading 5.2% Higher

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. 197,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,203,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

