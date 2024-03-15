SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 2.4 %
TSE:SIL opened at C$8.53 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41.
About SilverCrest Metals
