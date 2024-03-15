SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:SIL opened at C$8.53 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.41.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

