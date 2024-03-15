SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $393.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005706 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,157.28 or 1.00239967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00165068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,681,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,683,159.5575306 with 1,279,377,645.21663 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.13346932 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $376,495,061.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

