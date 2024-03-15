Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.34

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 14815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

The company has a market cap of $842.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

