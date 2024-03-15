Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

ZZZ opened at C$30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

