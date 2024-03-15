Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer Sells 5,000 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,788. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.
Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
