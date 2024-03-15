Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer Sells 5,000 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,788. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.