Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Insider Christopher Morris Sells 32,081 Shares

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Morris sold 32,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31), for a total value of A$15,078.07 ($9,985.48).

Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smart Parking alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Christopher Morris sold 19,193,975 shares of Smart Parking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$8,637,288.75 ($5,720,058.77).

Smart Parking Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Smart Parking

Smart Parking Limited engages in the design, development, and management of parking management solutions in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Parking Management, Technology, and Research and Development segments. The company provides parking management services for cars using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems that are designed to monitor private car parks for businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Parking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Parking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.