Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 85262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,578,000 after buying an additional 276,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 977,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

