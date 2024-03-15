Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.00

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 325358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.11).

Smartspace Software Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,434.25 and a beta of 1.70.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

Further Reading

