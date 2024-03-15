Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 36,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 23,681 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.40.
SNPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Snap One in the first quarter worth $200,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
