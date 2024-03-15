SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lifted by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 25.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 147,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,129 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,669. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

