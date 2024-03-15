SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,323. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

