SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. 761,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,895. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

