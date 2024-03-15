SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.80

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 2505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

