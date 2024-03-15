SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1,424.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

