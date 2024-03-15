SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.04

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.04 and last traded at $107.02, with a volume of 996837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

