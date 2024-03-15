Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Holdings Cut by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRAD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

