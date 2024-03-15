Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Joseph L. Hurley Sells 14,184 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $884,797.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $626,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.1 %

SFM stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

