SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.68.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

