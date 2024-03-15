STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.63.

STAA opened at $38.03 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.83.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 156,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 169,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

