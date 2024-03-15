Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.30

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.30 and last traded at $138.08, with a volume of 883924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.