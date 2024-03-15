Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.1 %

STLA traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 2,102,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

