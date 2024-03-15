Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20.

On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.

STEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

