Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Larsh Johnson sold 35,880 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $78,577.20.
- On Friday, February 16th, Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $38,410.89.
Stem Stock Up 4.1 %
STEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
