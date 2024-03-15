Steven Cirulis Buys 1,000 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,706.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Potbelly Stock Performance

PBPB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 134,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,197. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $345.17 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,829,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

