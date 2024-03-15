STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $46.51

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $45.32. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 501,087 shares traded.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 73,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

