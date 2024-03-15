Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 15th (AEP, CFW, CSV, CVM, DEA, DOX, EXP, FUTU, GLAD, HOFT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 15th:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $199.00 price target on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

