Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 24,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,495% compared to the average daily volume of 925 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

