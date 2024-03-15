StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.4 %

BKSC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

