StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

