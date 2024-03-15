StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
