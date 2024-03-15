StockNews.com Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.