StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

