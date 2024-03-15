StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.