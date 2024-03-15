StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

