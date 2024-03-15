StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.