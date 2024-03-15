StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Featured Stories
