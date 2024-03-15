StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.